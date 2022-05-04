Liverpool got into the Champions League final on Tuesday after coming back and beating Villarreal 3-2 in the semi-final second leg of the continental tournament at the La Cerámica stadium. Real Madrid and Manchester City define the second classified.

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Stade de France Saint-Denis on Saturday, May 28, at 2 pm Colombian time.

The Stade de France, located north of Paris, has a capacity of more than 80,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe.

Built to host the 1998 FIFA World Cup matches, the Stade de France is home to the national soccer and rugby teams.

The first match played at the stadium was a friendly between France and Spain, on January 28, 1998, in which Zinédine Zidane scored the only winning goal for the locals, who won 1-0.

Dry Law?

The Champions League final coincides with the day before election day in Colombia, which will be on May 29 for the presidential elections, so there will be dry law throughout the country from Saturday. This means that the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited.

It remains to be confirmed, however, at what time it would begin to govern. Normally it is from Saturday at 6 pm, and would go until Monday at 6 am

In other words, if the party does not go to the extension, it would be ending around 4 pm, two hours before the dry law comes into force, if that time is confirmed by the government.

