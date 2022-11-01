with a win 1-3 solvent that could be much broader, the Ajax Amsterdam left the Champions League to move to the Europe League after passing through glasgowwhere he highlighted the limitations of the rangers, who said goodbye to his continental adventure without scoring in the six games of the group stage. Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez made headlines.

The Ajax He was able to score at Ibrox, but he was not successful in the final meters. Furthermore, he met allan mcgregor, who prevented more balls from entering his goal. the box of alfred schreuder took advantage of the limitations of the Scottish team, which fell apart as soon as it slackened in its initial momentum, usual in the first minutes of each game.

But it was the visitors who scored again. At half an hour. Another pass from the left wing towards Owen Wijndal, who prevented the ball from going over the baseline. He gave the winger time to cross towards the Ghanaian Mohammed Kuduswho was able to control the ball, accommodate it without any problem and shoot with no option to mcgregor.

Ajax will play the Europa League in 2023 AP

He couldn’t find a way to react. rangers, who accused the second goal and fell apart. She gave a feeling of recovering in the second half. Above all, at game time, when Van Bronckhorst He moved the bench and took the field to glen kamara, Scott Wright Y Alfred Morelos.

Clearer was that of the Colombian Alfred Morelos, who pressured Pasveer and snatched the ball from him. He fired, angled, with no one under sticks. But he shot out. The prize found him next, in a boarding school of the Welshman Rabbi Matondo who stopped with a penalty Edson Alvarez. James Tavernier transformed it, for distances.

Encouraged by the goal, the rangers He looked for the equalizer, but ran into a new rival goal. On the counter, with a good pass, filtered, from the Serbian Dusan Tadic and that the Portuguese took advantage Francisco Conceicaowho had just jumped onto the field, to face and beat McGregor.