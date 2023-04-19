Chelsea managerFrank Lampard acknowledged that his team played well for 60 minutes in the return of the semifinals of the Champions League in front of real Madrid, although he regretted the missed opportunities. In his opinion, it is important to take advantage of opportunities to achieve results at this level of competition.

Frank Lampard He stressed that his team has improved a lot in recent seasons and that the experience gained will help them face future campaigns.

Even though that him Chelsea will not qualify for the next edition of the Champions Leaguethe strategist assured that his team will not give up and will try to maintain a high level in the upcoming matches.

Finally, Frank Lampard He stated that his objective is for the team to live up to Chelsea’s history and that they will fight to achieve good results in the remaining matches.