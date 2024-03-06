













Chainsaw Man 157. Asa and Kiga return with the intention of saving Denji, but Mitaka has a problem…









Chapter 157 Chainsaw Man It allowed us to see a new side of the demons, now Kira and Yoru reunite to try to save Denji who has been imprisoned in a center from which he will not be able to escape.

The last chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga allowed us to see how Chainsaw Man is being completely tortured. Denji is regaining consciousness and wants to see Nayuta but now he is detained and her limbs are being cut off, because of this he will be unable to escape.

However, no one expects that the boy will be rescued by the demon of war that now appears in front of the center. to rescue and kill by herself Chainsaw Man.

In other words, Asa Mitaka finally returned, however, now he lost an arm and we don't know how he could rescue the demon that she appreciates so much, at the end of the day, the girl owes her life to Chainsaw Man.

With good intentions, he enters the facilities with Kiga, the demon of hunger, and in fact pays to ensure that he delivers the first gunfire.

However, when they try to enter stealthily, The girl stumbles and ruins the plan, now the demon of hunger will have to appear in full, However, Yoru has become stronger and will be able to create weapons even without touching them, things are getting more and more outrageous.

Where can I read the Chainsaw Man manga?

Manga Plus is the free online platform through which you can read manga. In fact, the page has the most important installments of Shuēisha, and premieres the different chapters translated and edited into Spanish.

Chainsaw Man comes out every Tuesday starting at 9 in the morning, and if you want to see the anime again, remember that it is produced by Studio MAPPA It is found in the Crunchyroll catalog.

