The Emilians are first, Gubbio second. Crazy derby between Foggia and Cerignola

The whole group B and nine matches of group C in the rich Sunday program of Serie C. The fourteenth round will be completed with the postponement of Monday in Torre del Greco, facing Turris and Pescara (live on Eleven and Rai Sport). Here is all that happened.

GROUP B, REGGIANA AT THE TOP — The success on the field of Torres (2-0) – thanks to the results of the direct competitors – is worth the unexpected solitary summit for Reggiana: the man of the match in Sassari is Eric Lanini, who with two delicious assists in the second half sends on goal first Jacopo Pellegrini and then Montalto. Only one point for Entella in the spin at San Donato Tavarnelle (1-1): down at the beginning of the second half for a goal by Marzierli (first of the season), Gaston Ramirez and his teammates equalized with Zamparo (who just he was seen canceling a goal for a touch of the hand) and even came close to success with Tascone.

IN PALOSCHI GOAL — Gubbio is back in second place, going 2-0 on the Lucchese field (ten already in the first half due to the expulsion of Tiritiello) thanks to two goals from the Arena. In the big match at Manuzzi, Ancona unexpectedly beat Cesena (1-0, Spagnoli 10′ into the second half) stopping the run of Mimmo Toscano’s team after nine games, unlucky on Calderoni’s post in the second half time and bounced back in a ranking that remains very short. In the quartet at an altitude of 25, Carrarese also goes up, beating Olbia in the 90th minute (1-0) with a shot by Bozhanaj deflected by Bellodi. At Siena, Alberto Paloschi is enough to move on to Alessandria (1-0) and thus return to success. Third 1-0 home victory for Pontedera, who settle Fiorenzuola with a goal by Aurelio contested by the Emilian coach Tabbiani for the failure to signal offside (one post on each side in the first half, Stronati and Nicastro). See also Ancelotti at a press conference: "Being compared to a team with Atlético's commitment is a compliment"

MONTEVARCHI SHOT — Rimini also smiles by measure, beating Recanatese in Macerata thanks to Delcarro (1-0) thus savoring the three points after a month and after the indigestible penalties in the cup. In Imola, Montevarchi’s salvation (2-0) with a fireball from Bertola that hits without letting the ball rebound and Alagna doubles. Beautiful goals also in the Marches derby Vis Pesaro-Fermana (1-1): Fedato’s right-footed shot for the advantage of Vis, equaled by Bunino with a splendid left-footed volley from the edge of the area.

GROUP C, CATANZARO FLY — The race for command of Catanzaro continues without obstacles: the 3-0 over Gelbison is worth the seventh consecutive success at Ceravolo, with the signatures of Iemmello (brace) and Biasci who as a couple scored 17 of the 39 overall goals scored by Vivarini’s battleship. While waiting for the postponement – ​​and next Sunday there will be Pescara-Catanzaro – Crotone keeps pace with the leaders, convincing in Viterbo (3-1) with a brace from the usual Chiricò (splendid left foot around for 2-1) who also provided the assist for Pannitteri’s second consecutive goal. See also Show in Bari-Catania: 3-3 and Moro still on target. Mirabelli new ds of Padua

WHAT A DERBY IN FOGGIA — Surprisingly, alone in fourth place is the newly promoted Giugliano who wins again thanks to his Brazilians (2-1 at Monopoli): if Gladestony was decisive one week ago against Avellino, this time Felippe takes care of it (brace) with the doubling in a spectacular bicycle kick, before Pinto’s late goal from Puglia. The goalless draw between Latina-Juve Stabia (0-0) is precious above all for the visitors, ten for the entire second half after the red light in Vimercati (for goalkeeper Barosi from Stabia it is the seventh game that ended without conceding a goal). Venture of Cerignola to Zaccheria (3-2), in the Capitanata derby back in professional football after almost 90 years but played behind closed doors: on the double advantage (goals from Costa and Peralta), Fabio Gallo’s Rossoneri – returning from a streak positive of eight games between championship and cup – they collapse in the last half hour and are first hit and joined by Russo and Malcore, then sunk by the winning flash of Neglia. Francavilla rises from seven games without a win, knocking out Taranto (3-0, scored by Solcia, Patierno and Enyan). See also F1 | Power unit: Gasly, Perez and Alonso change many parts

DOUDOU FIRST JOY — Picerno also rises again in the game – seven points in the last three days –, who goes under but then overturns Avellino and overtakes them in the standings: ahead with Russo, Rastelli’s team lets himself be reached by Diop’s penalty (naive foul from the hand of Tito) and overcome by the Spanish Garcia, lost in marking on a corner kick. Messina and Potenza (1-1) move the standings: landlords ahead with Fofana at the end of the first half, the equal of the Lucans – who remain unbeaten in Raffaele’s management – arrives thanks to Del Sole, despite the numerical inferiority due to the expulsion by Rillo. Dalmazzi’s goal against Monterosi (1-0) gave the first success on the Fidelis Andria bench to the Senegalese coach Doudou, who watched the match in the stands while suspended.

November 20th – 9.35pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Cesena #collapsed #group #Reggiana #advantage #Group #trio #Catanzaro #Crotone