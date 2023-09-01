The Economic Community of Central African States (ECAS) announced that it will hold a second extraordinary meeting, next Monday, to focus on the situation in Gabon.

The military seized power in Gabon and put President Ali Bongo under house arrest.

In a statement dated August 31, ECAS said it called on partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to work together to support the rapid return of constitutional order to the country.

The military council announced the appointment of General Bryce Olegy Ngema as head of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions and head of the transitional period, whose duration was not specified.

Yesterday, Thursday, the African Union decided to suspend Gabon’s participation in all its activities, organs, and institutions until the restoration of constitutional order in the country.