End of the match, Celta de Vigo 2, Osasuna 0.



90’+5′



Second half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Osasuna 0.



90’+4′



Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



90’+5′



Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).



90’+3′



Chimy Avila (Osasuna) has been fouled on the right wing.



90’+3′



Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).



90’+2′



Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) has been shown a yellow card for a dangerous game.



90’+2′



Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).



90’+2′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



90’+1′



Stopped shot. Thiago Galhardo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box.



88′



Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).



88′



Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



86′



Iker Benito (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



86′



Foul by Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo).



84′



Iker Benito (Osasuna) has been shown a yellow card for a dangerous game.



84′



Foul by Iker Benito (Osasuna).



84′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



82′



Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Joseph Aidoo.



82′



Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is parried. Assisted by Kike Garcia.



79′



Change in Celta de Vigo, Nolito enters the field replacing Franco Cervi.



79′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Okay Yokuslu enters the field replacing Fran Beltrán.



79′



Change in Osasuna, Manu Sánchez enters the field replacing Rubén García.



79′



Substitution at Osasuna, Roberto Torres enters the field replacing Cote.



78′



Substitution at Osasuna. Iker Benito enters the field replacing Kike Barja.



76′



Attempt missed. Kike García (Osasuna) header from the left side at close range.



75′



Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Hugo Mallo.



73′



Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the center of the box goes high and to the left.



71′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo, Thiago Galhardo enters the field replacing Santi Mina.



71′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo, Augusto Solari enters the field replacing Brais Méndez.



70′



Dangerous play by Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo).



70′



Kike Barja (Osasuna) has received a foul in the opposite field.



69′



Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike García with a cross to the area.



69′



Substitution at Osasuna. Kike García enters the field replacing Ante Budimir.



68′



Substitution at Osasuna, Chimy Avila enters the field replacing Lucas Torró.



66′



Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).



66′



Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) has been fouled on the left wing.



65′



Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Garcia.



62′



Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is parried.



62′



Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).



62′



Kike Barja (Osasuna) has received a foul in the opposite field.



60′



Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled on the left wing.



60′



Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).



60′



Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Renato Tapia enters the field replacing Denis Suárez.



59′



Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).



59′



Matías Dituro (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



55′



Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).



54′



Juan Cruz (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



fifty’



Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is parried.



49′



Foul by Denis Suarez (Celta de Vigo).



49′



Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) has been fouled in the opponent’s half.



45’+2′



First half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Osasuna 0.



Second half begins Celta de Vigo 2, Osasuna 0.



45’+1′



Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).



Four. Five’



Lucas Torró (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



40′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



40′



Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).



38′



Goooooal! Celta de Vigo 2, Osasuna 0. Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from very close range.



36′



Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Santi Mina.



36′



Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola.



36′



Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).



36′



Rubén García (Osasuna) has received a foul in the opposite field.



35′



Rubén García (Osasuna) has been shown a yellow card for a dangerous game.



3. 4′



Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



3. 4′



Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).



3. 4′



Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



3. 4′



Foul by Unai Dufur (Osasuna).



33′



Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



33′



Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).



31′



Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



31′



Foul by Javi Galán (Celta de Vigo).



31′



Kike Barja (Osasuna) has received a foul in the opposite field.



29′



Goooooal! Celta de Vigo 1, Osasuna 0. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the center of the box.



27′



Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from close range from the right side.



25′



Foul by Santi Mina (Celta de Vigo).



25′



Rubén García (Osasuna) has been fouled on the left wing.



22′



Hand of Kike Barja (Osasuna).



twenty’



Foul by Denis Suarez (Celta de Vigo).



twenty’



Rubén García (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



13′



Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) has been fouled on the right wing.



13′



Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).



9′



Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.



9′



Ante Budimir (Osasuna) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Nacho Vidal with a cross to the area.



5′



Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).



5′



Lucas Torró (Osasuna) has received a foul in the defensive zone.



3′



Missed shot by Unai Dufur (Osasuna) header from the center of the area that goes high and to the left. Assisted by Rubén García with a cross into the area after a corner kick.



3′



Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Hugo Mallo.



two’



Corner, Osasuna. Corner committed by Joseph Aidoo.



First part begins.



0′

