Ten days in Reggio Emilia dedicated to the press, influencers and professionals: on March 14th Cellularline, a leading company in the production and distribution of accessories for smartphones and tablets, inaugurated Live The Excellence, hosted by Ruote da Sogno, location in the heart of the Italian Motor & Food Valley. Live The Excellence marked the brand’s return to presence after two years of necessarily digital events. “We are very happy to be able to host an event of this magnitude in light of the period we are leaving behind,” he said Marco Cagnetta, Cellularline Co-CEO. “Thanks to a far-sighted management and a corporate vision that has always been based on the investment of our resources towards sustainability and innovation, distinctive elements of our Group’s DNA, today we have the opportunity to present ourselves to our public as a solid company , at the forefront and with clear ideas for the future “. For the future, Live The Excellence aims to become an industry fixture. We spoke with the Co-CEO of the Emilian company active in 60 countries around the world, to discover the new market trends for accessories for smartphones, tablets and more.

Fast charging, wireless charging, magnetic cases: in recent years, accessories have also become increasingly smart, to meet the characteristics of new devices and the arrival of new brands on the market. “The most demanding users are certainly the owners of Apple and Samsung devices, which among other things in recent years have decided to remove the chargers from most of the packaging, opening a new golden season for us for these products. Apple has introduced the MagSafe ecosystem which is highly valued by users, for example, “Cagnetta told Adnkronos.” And then, the void left by Huawei in the western market due to the restrictions imposed has paved the way for new emerging producers who have made their way in recent years, like Oppo and Realme. There is great interest in fast charging, and power banks are increasingly capacious and indispensable for most smartphone users “.

In 2017 the group launched the AQL brand, the line dedicated to the world of music to listen to on the go, with over 90 items including headphones, earphones and speakers. “Although audiophiles continue to use dedicated products from specialized brands in the sector, smartphones and tablets are now the main tools for listening to music on a daily basis and the boom in Bluetooth headphones, speakers and earphones is one example“, adds the Cellularline Co-CEO.” Our range aims to satisfy all listening needs and combines this with the convenience of answering and making calls hands-free. Even for sports, the use of true wireless headphones has become a must. “

During Live The Excellence, Cellularline confirmed its commitment to the creation of sustainable products, from the choice of materials to the use of paper and cardboard for packaging. “The intent is to make the entire production and distribution process more sustainable”, explained Marco Cagnetta. “Cellularline wants to enhance business models and corporate practices to become an organization with a positive impact from an ecological and social point of view, thus combining the ability to meet the needs of the market with the intention of representing an ethical and responsible example in harmony with the environment and society. This, for example, is taking shape with the progressive adoption of ecological packaging for our lines, up to our smartphone covers made of biodegradable and compostable material “.