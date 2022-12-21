Mexico.- Celia Lora got naughtier than ever to star in a new photo session for Playboythe magazine that supports her and has made her her muse, unleashing madness in the face of so much feminine beauty.

Through her Instagram profile, the Mexican playmate shared a new photo promoting her new collaboration with Playboy, revealing a daring outfit that she exposed that great body of envy that she has since everyone drives crazy.

We invite you to read:

Celia Lora posed in a very Christmassy set with a bunny outfit in the same style that ignited the imagination of her fans, to whom she brought Christmas forward with that very special gift.

Celia Lora gets naughtier than ever for Playboy this Christmas

As expected, the reactions of her fans did not wait, filling her with compliments and all kinds of compliments, achieving more than 36,000 reactions in a matter of hours.

We invite you to read:

Celia Lora is one of the female figures of Mexico highest paid on OnlyFanshaving important work colleagues such as Yanet García and Karely Ruiz, with the latter he has collaborated on various occasions and everyone longs to see the three of them together in a video m