He National anthem during a sporting event or any important situation, always carries its risks for the artist in charge of interpreting it, since all the spotlights point only to him and the mistakes he could make.

During the night of last Saturday, September 30, Danna Paola became one of the most applauded singers for her performance at the boxing fight of Canelo against Charlo in Las Vegasshowing off when interpreting the Mexican national anthem.

The beautiful Mexican singer and actress received hundreds of applause and recognition on social networks for her excellent work, but unfortunately, there are other singers who did not cause the same effect by making certain mistakes.

Therefore, we tell you who are the most famous singers who have made a mistake or have “ruined it” during their performance of the Mexican National Anthem.

Ana Barbara

The “Queen grupera” was attacked after in 2019 she changed the lyrics of the anthem during a America party against him Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium, because instead of “oliva” he said “olivo”.

Vicente Fernandez

In 2011, the interpreter of ‘a million springs‘ changed the lyrics of the National Anthem by exchanging a word, causing a moment of great awkwardness during the Pan American Games in Guadalajara.

Instead of saying: “Ziña, oh country! your olive temples,” she said, “girdle, oh country! your temples dear.”

Angela Aguilar

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar She was very respectful of every word of the National Anthem in 2021, during a fight with Saúl Canelo Álvarez, but what earned her thousands of criticisms was that she modified the tone of the melody and the speed with which she performed it.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp