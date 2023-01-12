An indiscretion reveals who is in charge of financing the gifts at C’è Posta Per Te

On Saturday 7 January 2023, You’ve Got Mail he returned to the company of all his viewers with the usual evening appointment. On the occasion of the debut of this new edition of the format conducted by Maria De Filippi, there are many people who asked themselves a question: who pays for the gifts in the programme? An interesting background on the matter has emerged on the web. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt You’ve Got Mail It is one of programs most followed and loved in the world of Italian television. There first episode of the new edition has been aired Saturday 7 January 2023 and needless to say, it has already found much success.

Like the previous ones, this new edition of the program also has many emotions to give to his viewers. Maria De Filippi takes care of everything about her down to the smallest detail and always chooses hers very carefully special guests. However, there is one request that the Italian public has been asking for too long: who do I know pay for the gifts that the presenter gives to the protagonists of the stories?

C’è Posta Per Te: the revelation of Mara Venier

The mystery was unveiled by a famous colleague of De Filippi. We are talking about Mara Venier. There resounding confession it took place on the occasion of an old episode of the famous format broadcast on Canale 5 in which the well-known presenter was unable to maintain confidentiality.

According to the tale of the presenter of Sunday Init is precisely to pay for the famous gifts Maria DeFilippi. At the time, Venier had to give one cruise and, ironically, said he opted for the more expensive one. Therefore, she is the same conductor as You’ve Got Mail to finance the gifts out of his own pocket.