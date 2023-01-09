New entry in the cast of men and women postmen. It is a former suitor of men and women.

The first episode of the new edition of was aired on Saturday evening You’ve Got Mailsuccessful program led by Maria DeFilippi. As usual, it was immediately hit record. Several stories were told during the evening, including two surprises from two excellent guests such as the actor and model Can Yaman and the multi-starred chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Those who have seen the program have also noticed a new entry in the cast of postmen who travel the country to deliver invitations to the studio from Mrs. Maria De Filippi.

It’s about John Bishopalready an old acquaintance of the television world having participated as a suitor in Men and women. It was 2016/2017 when Giovanni showed up in the studio to woo Sonia Lorenzini who then left the program with Emanuele Mauti, her ex boyfriend even before participating in the Canale 5 dating show.

After the experience at Men and Women Giovanni, originally from Treviso, dedicated himself to his work in Rome in the public relations branch. It is not known if he is engaged or single, nor are more details known about his private life. What is known is that he is a new postman of C’è Posta per te. News that especially cheered the female audience.

The cast of postmen from Men and Women

The cast of postmen from C’è Posta per te is truly exceptional this year. In addition to Giovanni there are 3 others, all reconfirmed. It’s about Gianfranco Apicernialso ex of Men and Women who in 2009 came out together with Valeria Bigella and it seems in the past he also had a relationship with Noemi Bocchi, Francesco Totti’s new partner.

Another postman from C’è Posta per te is Marcello Mordino, the longest-running of Maria De Filippi’s cast. You are a historical figure of the program that has been present for years now.

Finally, the last postman of this edition of the Canale 5 program is Andrea Offredithe last to join the team before Giovanni Vescovo.