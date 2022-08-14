From this Monday the National Water Commission (With water) will reduce the supply of water to Mexico City, which will reduce the pressure in 12 municipalities that receive the liquid from the Cutzamala Systemso the capital government is already preparing a special operation.

Through a statement, this Saturday the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) warned that the reduction in pressure will be noticed in the mayor’s offices Alvaro Obregon, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juarez, Coyoacan, Cuajimalpa, Cuauhtemoc, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan Y Venustiano Carranza.

And it is that, according to him, due to the low levels presented by the dams of the Cutzamala System, which supplies the Mexico’s valleyConagua will reduce the water supply by 550 liters per second (l/s) until further notice, so the CDMX It will go from receiving 8,750 l/s to 8,200 l/s as of August 15.

Likewise, the Sacmex pointed out that in order to reduce the effects in the country’s capital, 17 extraction wells will be rehabilitated, in addition to reinforcing the supply with hookahs through 18 permanent herons and the qualification of another 32, with which the 200 pipes that will provide free service to the population will be filled.

In addition, the capital agency pointed out that the wells located in CDMX will be permanently monitored in order to avoid any incident, while making the telephone number available to the public. Locatel (555658 1111) and the number 555654 3210 to request the water supply through pipes.

The drought caught up with us: Sheinbaum

The insufficient rains to replenish the dams forced to reduce, as of Monday, the supply of water from the Cutzamala System to the Mexico Cityexplained this Saturday the head of Government claudia sheinbaum.

“Because the droughts reached us, just like in the whole country, then, the Cutzamala System dams are at a lower level and it is very important to take care of the water,” he mentioned.

“It is an issue that has to do with the drought in the country,” he pointed out, while adding that the decision to reduce the supply was taken in conjunction with Conagua to preserve the levels of the dams.

“It is better to decrease and that we have less in a continuous time, until they can be filled again, to consume it all and that we can be in a very difficult situation,” he commented.

Finally, Sheinbaum added that in the coming days a plan will be presented so that in the medium term the provision of other sources to CDMX will increase, including the wells of the Lerma systemthe replacement of the PAI wells, in addition to flows taken from the Guadalupe and Madin.