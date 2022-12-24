For this year it is estimated that national production of Romeritos reach a volume of 3 thousand 656 tons, provided almost entirely by Mexico City and the Mexico state.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture (Sader), the estimated figure for this year is similar to that registered last year, when said quelite derivative generated a economic spill of 15 million pesos, for the different inputs such as nopales, potatoes and mole that its preparation requires.

The

romerito, traditional input in

dishes of the Christmas season and Lent, it is grown mainly in the Mexico statewhere its contribution is greater than 2 thousand tons per year, while the

Mexico City It contributes about 1.6 million tons.

In the case of the Capital of the Country, only for this season the production of romerito it reached 500 tons within the conservation lands located mainly to the south of the City, in the chinampera zone of San Andrés Mixquic and Ejido Mixquic, in Tláhuac.

“The scientific name of the romerito is Suaeda diffusa Watsis a highly consumed plant in the central region of the country and its planting is carried out through chinampas systems, which is a unique form of cultivation in the world due to its high degree of environmental integration and ancestral practice,” explained the Natural Resources and Rural Development Commission.