The Federation of CCOO Services in Aragon has requested the Zaragoza City Council to change the calendar of commercial openings on holidays in 2025.

Specifically, the measure would affect two of the set days. It is about the Maundy Thursday and Constitution Day. That is, the April 17 and December 6. It is a change that the union requests in order to facilitate the reconciliation of personal and family life for workers in the sector.

The Government of Aragon has set for 2025 in the municipal area of ​​Zaragoza as commercial opening holidays on November 30 and December 6, 8, 14, 21 and 28. A decision that the union has criticized as it implies that staff have to work six holidays in the final weeks of this year.

As explained by the union, November 1 and the two usual holidays in the first weeks of January 2026 are added to the high number of December holidays.

A situation that would be alleviated by changing the commercial opening holiday set on December 6 to another month. In addition, it is also advocated to change April 17, Maundy Thursday, so that the squads can enjoy two consecutive holidays of rest.

Some changes that are necessary for CCOO, since the commercial opening calendar for 2025 would mean that thousands of employees of large stores and shopping centers would have to work on dates in which personal and family life must take priority.

“The Zaragoza City Council has the capacity to modify the two holidays requested by CCOO and alleviate the workload accumulated by commercial staff in Zaragoza,” said Gerardo Montori, organizational secretary of CCOO Services in Aragon, who has communicated that This request is transferred to the council.