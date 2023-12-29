Manifesto “United for a new football” defends the name of Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos at the helm of the entity; is signed by Fluminense, current champion of the Libertadores, and Palmeiras, current champion of the Brazilian Championship

Thirty clubs and 8 football federations released this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) a manifesto in support of the candidacy of the president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, under the command of the CBF. The document, called “United for a new football”says:

none of the last 5 CBF presidents finished their term;

Brazilian football suffers from “external interference that disrupts the already complex sport environment”;

the signatories of the manifesto lead a “single movement and unprecedented”;

the clubs and federations that sign the document express public support for the election of Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos;

that other clubs and federations also support Bastos, but prefer “do not make your votes public at this time”;

they ask that the CBF election be transparent.

Read the complete of the manifesto (PDF – 377 kB).

Among the clubs that sign the manifesto are the current Libertadores champion, Fluminense, and the current Brazilian champion, Palmeiras, as well as traditional Brazilian football teams such as São Paulo, Corinthians, Botafogo, Santos, Sport, Internacional, Atlético-MG and Cruise.

Read the manifesto of the federations and clubs below:

“For at least a decade, Brazilian Football has been bleeding. Removed or banned, none of the last five presidents of the CBF finished their term. Football suffers, like never before, from external interference that disrupts the sport's already complex environment, under the pretext of dubious individual interests.

“Uncomfortable with this scenario, which generates stagnation and delay in the most popular sport in the country, the Eight State Federations and the 30 Clubs from Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship that are signatories here came together and started a unique and unprecedented movement. We are convinced that Brazilian Football needs effective change, with a modern and ambitious project, and we express, through this letter, public support for the election of Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos to the presidency of the CBF for the next cycle.

“We make ourselves available to FIFA and CONMEBOL, who, attentively, will come to Brazil next month to monitor the electoral process that will be held. We will be united to support the fairness and transparency of this process, so that Brazilian Football can get out of this regrettable situation in which it finds itself once and for all.

State Federations

Acre Football Federation

Amapá Football Federation

Matogrossense Football Federation

Paraná Football Federation

São Paulo Football Federation

Pernambuco Football Federation

Football Federation of the State of Rondônia

Tocantins Football Federation

Clubs

Amazonas Futebol Clube (AM)

América Futebol Clube SAF (MG)

Ponte Preta Athletic Association (SP)

Chapecoense Football Association (SC)

Atlético Clube Goianiense (GO)

Avaí Futebol Clube (SC)

Botafogo Futebol SA (SP)

Ceará Sporting Club (CE)

Club Athletico Paranaense (PR)

Clube Atlético Mineiro (MG)

Coritiba Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (PR)

Criciúma Esporte Clube (SC)

Cruzeiro Esporte Clube SAF (MG)

Cuiabá Esporte Clube SAF (MT)

Esporte Clube Juventude (RS)

Fortaleza Esporte Clube (CE)

Fluminense Football Club (RJ)

Goiás Esporte Clube (GO)

Grêmio Novorizontino (SP)

Guarani Futebol Clube (SP)

Ituano Futebol Clube (SP)

Mirassol Futebol Clube (SP)

Railway Worker Esporte Clube (PR)

Santos Futebol Clube (SP)

São Paulo Futebol Clube (SP)

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (SP)

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista (SP)

Sport Club do Recife (PE)

Sport Club Internacional (RS)

Vila Nova Futebol Clube (GO)

“In addition to the signatories above, we have signs of support from other Clubs and Federations that prefer not to make their votes public at this time.

“The Entities that signed this first manifesto continue in negotiations that aim to expand this movement, so that more Federations and Clubs that believe in the project to rescue Football.”

FLÁVIO ZVEITER LAUNCHES CANDIDACY

The former president of Superior Court of Sports Justice Flavio Zveiter launched his candidacy for the presidency of the CBF. In an article for the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) with the title “We need to rebuild the CBF and restore the pride of the Brazilian team”the lawyer said he is “willing The to stare It is lead” what he called “challenge” to make the “Brazilian football great again”.

In the article, Zveiter states that:

Brazilian football lives “bigger crisis” of its history;

change needs to happen “outside the field”;

the Brazilian team lost “global protagonism” because of “management mistakes”;

it is necessary to respect and value state championships;

professionalize executives who work in Brazilian football;

is willing to “face and lead this challenge together with all those who want to see Brazilian football great again”.

Read more about the election at CBF: