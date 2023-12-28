Caterine Ibarguen He left athletics, tried politics, is a figure in a cell phone commercial and one of the banners in the campaign of Urabá to obtain the headquarters of the National Games of 2027.

He has not forgotten sports, although he is rarely seen on the fields and athletics tracks, but it is difficult to forget what he did for the country.

Excellent memory

Her two Olympic medals, the medals she achieved in the athletics world championships, and being recognized as the best athlete in the world in 2018 clearly say what a successful career she was.

Ibargüen left the sport and little has been known about her. He studied nursing, but sports took over his days and he has not been able to dedicate himself to his profession.

Because of what she did, she is one of the country's flagship athletes who remembers her fondly, because in addition to being a champion, her charisma is equal to or greater than her results.

The Olympic channel remembered her with this spectacular video, in which she traces her career, from when she started in the high jump to her best moments in the triple jump.

