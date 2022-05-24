Without a shadow of a doubt Caterina Balivo is one of the conductors most loved and esteemed within the world of Italian television. About two years after she said goodbye to the program come to methe presenter has revealed to return soon on tv with a new one project. Let’s find out all the details together.

Caterina Balivo never ceases to amaze all her parents fan. Recently, the well-known presenter ended up at the center of the gossip column. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was the post posted by herself on her Instagram profile in which she announced hers return on Rai networks.

Yes, very soon the presenter will return to the small screen in prime time with a format all new. To give theannouncement it was herself through a post published on her Instagram profile. These were the words written in support of the caption:

You’ve always asked me: ‘When are you back on TV?’. And I said to you: ‘When there is a project that I like’. So … soon we will see you in prime time with ‘Who wants to marry my mom?’ on Tv8. There are no marriages, eh … But daughters and sons who want to see their mothers happy. It is an unprecedented ‘dating’, precisely because of the comparison between them. The mother will not have to marry anyone … but even if only thanks to this program begins a new love story, we will all be happy, first of all her son who accompanies her! When Antonella d’Errico told me about this format by Blu Yazmine I immediately understood that I would have a lot of fun and now I hope you do too.

Having said definitively goodbye to the program come to methe Balivo had decided to take the distances from the world of conduction. She later took part in the Masked Singer as judge. However, now it’s time to go back and keep all of his viewers company.