A champion with still room for improvement

“If Max continues to have a good car, he will win many more races and titles. He is not at his limit yet and will still improve. No driver who is or will be his teammate will ever be able to surpass the role of driver number 2.”. As Franz Tost interviewed by the German newspaper F1-insider.com praised a driver who had the honor of seeing his F1 debut in free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, a car brought twice to the foot of the podium in 2015 in his debut season in F1.

“He had no problems with braking either, despite enormous forces of up to 6G”, added Tost about that special day. In Verstappen Tost recognized a natural talent exactly as had happened in the brothers Michael and Ralf Schumacher: “With Michael there was never the feeling that he wasn't up to the task, not even on his first lap in Formula 1. The same goes for his brother Ralf and Max. I miss Michael a lot, not only as one of the best drivers of all time, but above all as a person. You could trust him, he never pretended and always said openly what he thought.”

Schumacher and Verstappen, like the greats of the past, have always dedicated a considerable amount of time to data analysis: “Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly are also meticulous workers. Michael and the others always knew how to improve and where their teammates' weaknesses were. From the beginning, the champions spent most of their time on the track with the engineers and the data. Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen all have this characteristic in common.”