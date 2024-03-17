In Barcelona to get serious

One month after the inaugural round of the 2024 world championship at Phillip Island, Superbike will return to the track from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th March on the Barcelona circuit, for the first European test valid for the Catalonia Round. A track, that of Montmelò, on which the Superbike riders recently carried out two days of tests, useful both for accumulating data and for better preparing for the upcoming weekend.

Not just Superbikes

Unlike the strict schedules for the European public eager to follow the event live from Australia (which will happen anyway for F1 lovers with the Circus stage in Melbourne), the Superbike, as well as the Supersport and the Supersport 300, will take to the track at decidedly more comfortable times, in an Iberian Peninsula that will not only offer this world championship. In fact, MotoGP will also be on stage in Portimao, in a weekend therefore full of motoring events.

Where to follow trials and competitions

Consequently, it will be necessary to organize ourselves as best as possible in order not to miss all the possible events, with the Superbike which can be followed by enthusiasts both on Sky Sports Arena which, clearly, on TV8. This channel will allow you to enjoy Race 1 and 2 live, with only the Superpole Race broadcast deferred. All other events, however, will be available on Sky and streaming on Sky Go or NOW TV.

Catalonia Round 2024, TV times

Friday 22 March

10.30 am – Superbike, PL1 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

2.00pm – Superpole Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

3.00pm – Superbike, PL2 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

4.00pm – Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport Arena)

Saturday 23 March

11.10am – Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport Arena)

12.40pm – Race 1 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Arena)

2.00 pm – Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Arena and TV8)

3.15pm – Race 1 Supersport (live on Sky Sport Arena)

Sunday 24 March

11.00 am – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport Arena and delayed at 1.00 pm on TV8)

12.45pm – Race 2 Supersport (live on Sky Sport Arena)

2.00 pm – Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport Arena and on TV8)

3.15pm – Race 2 Supersport 300 (live on Sky Sport Arena)