This is the beautiful story of a cat with a cleft palate making friends and completely changes the life of a child who suffers from the same disorder. There was an immediate harmony between the two, because the animal could feel what the little girl was feeling and the same could do with the sweet kitten who now does not leave her anymore.

THE Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society volunteers they told us the story of the adoption of Sergeant Pepper, a cat born with a congenital malformation that never allowed him to breathe or eat like any other cat.

There Pepper’s life she changed when she first met Ivy’s family, a little girl who became her best friend. Also because the girl was born with the same condition that the cat suffers from, the cleft palate. Immediately the bond appeared very strong between the cat and the little owner.

To fully understand how much Sergeant Pepper has positively impacted our family, you need to have a little background on us first.

These are the words of Caitlin, Ivy’s mother, who tells:

When I was 20 weeks pregnant, we found out that our baby girl would be born with a cleft lip and possibly a cleft palate as well. At first, finding ourselves in a frightening situation was alienating. But I began to inform myself and prepare myself for the problem that we would encounter.

Photo source from Pixabay

Cat with cleft palate befriends a girl born with the same condition

Ivy has always been obsessed with cats. And when the parents decided to adopt a kitten they discovered Pepper’s story on Instagram, thanks to friends. And they figured out that the cleft lip cat would become Ivy’s best friend.