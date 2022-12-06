Castle party | The Presidential Palace is finally filled with revelers – HS’s live broadcast starts at 5:30 p.m

HS follows the celebration moment by moment and shows interviews with the guests live.

Today on Tuesday, the President’s Independence Day reception, i.e. the Castle party, will be held for the first time in a traditional style after the corona pandemic.

HS follows the Independence Day celebrations in the Presidential Palace and outside it throughout the evening on its website. The live broadcast from outside the Castle starts already at 17:30. The broadcast moves inside around 19:00 and continues until 22:00.

Live broadcast by HS journalists Anni Keski-Heikkilä and Juuso Määttänen and editor of IS Antti Virolainen interview the most interesting guests at Linna’s parties. Outside the castle, guests are being interviewed by HS’s reporter Milla Palkoaho and editor of IS Lauri Silvander.

Partying health safety has been taken into account in the arrangements. About a third fewer guests have been invited to them than before. Veterans and lotti are not seen at Linna’s party at all due to health and safety reasons, but the presidential couple will host a separate party for them already on December 1.

Among the successful Finnish athletes, a boxer has been invited to the castle this year Mira Potkonena pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a swimmer Matti Mattson. People in the cultural sector have exceptionally become less invited persons. Among those invited is a singer Paula Koivuniemi and the 2020 Finlandia winner Anni Kytömäki.

Among those invited, there are especially many healthcare professionals who were on display during the Corona period. All persons invited to the canceled parties in 2021 have also received an invitation to this year’s party. The theme of the party is self-confident Finland. Accordingly, people who take care of overall safety, volunteers and experts who work on future success factors have been invited to the party.

of HS the most spectacular costumes and the most wonderful moments of the evening are put together in the constantly updated compilations. HS also updates the atmosphere of Linna’s parties on its social media channels.