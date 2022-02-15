Cassandra Sanchez has a new reason to celebrate, since Deyvis Orosco asked her to marry him again, but this time during the concert he offered on Monday, February 14 to celebrate the Valentine’s Day. Before the astonished gaze of the spectators, the singer knelt down and asked the mother of his daughter if she wanted to become his wife, who without hesitation she effusively accepted.

The images of this proposal quickly went viral on social networks and Sánchez de Lamadrid wanted to thank the interpreter with an emotional dedication through his official Twitter account. Instagram.

“If I’m dreaming, please don’t wake me up. Thank you for being the man you are, you manage to think of making each day of my life special. I don’t have the words to express when I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world. I tell you yes, yes, yes, a million times yes. I want to spend the rest of my life by your side . I love you”, were the words of the daughter of Jessica Newton.

Cassandra Sánchez’s romantic message to Deyvis Orosco. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco: this was the party for their son’s two months

Alongside these moving words, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid shared photos and videos of the spectacular marriage proposal that Deyvis Orosco made to her in full concert.

Deyvis Orosco won $100 from Cassandra Sánchez for a bet

Through his social networks, Deyvis Orosco revealed that he won $100 from his girlfriend, Cassandra Sánchez, after they both made a bet.

“I just won a bet on someone for something that happened,” the cumbia singer was heard saying in an Instagram video.

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez excited to vaccinate their son

In mid-January, Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez took their son Milan to be vaccinated to protect him from COVID-19.

“We are leaving because today it is the baby’s first two vaccinations (…) It is where, from experience, parents say that we suffer. Thank God everything is fine, he is a champion.”