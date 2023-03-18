Sunday, March 19, 2023
Cases of tick-borne babesiosis have risen in the US

March 18, 2023
Cases of tick-borne babesiosis have risen in the US


ticks

Stock photo of a tick.

Stock photo of a tick.

The authorities say that between 2011 and 2019 cases grew by 25% in three states.

The US authorities issued a warning on March 17 for the increase in the babesiosisdisease tick-borne in the northeast of this country.

A report of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assures that due to this disease, the cases registered in the states of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire.

The CDC explains that this disease is caused by the parasite ‘babesia’which infects red balloons and can be carried by ticks black legs (sometimes also known as deer ticks).

the american chain npr reported on its website that infections are usually given by the bite of this animal.

However, it is worth noting that some cases are completely asymptomatic. Others, for their part, may ccause fevers headaches, muscle aches, joint painsamong others.

On the other hand, the New York Department of Health Through his website, he recalled the worst cases that usually occur in immunocompromised people.

Generally, the ticks that transmit the parasite inhabit rural areas and forests. In that sense, experts recommend wearing boots and clothing that covers the skin to avoid bites.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

