Mexico.- The cases of Covid-19 in sex workers in Mexico City they increased from November 2021 to January 2022, according to the weekly records of the Elisa Martínez Street Brigade in Support of Women.

The president of the association, Elvira Madrid Romero, explained that many of the sex workers who are in CDMX are new, since they were layoffs during the pandemic and has no other ways to handle the situation.

This has led to an increase in cases of Covid-19 and Sexually Transmitted Diseases, such as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

With the pandemic, Brigada Callejera inquiries increased 300 percent for different reasons.

She stressed that it has been easier to deal with the women who approach, thanks to the fact that the Omicron variant It is not as aggressive as the previous ones.

At the beginning nobody knew how to treat the disease and the Government did not support them, so they made emergency kits to treat them and that is what they continue to do, so that the problem does not get worse, well During the pandemic, more than a hundred have died from Covid-19, depending on the record they have.

In 2019, 15 percent of the consultations they gave were for respiratory diseases of women engaged in sex work. While in 2020 and 2021 the queries for this reason rose to around 25 percent.

He added that they detected and helped those who had Covid-19 and those who did not realize it and have sequelae in the lungs, liver or kidney.

Care for Sexually Transmitted Diseases, such as HIV and syphilis, increased in 2021 to 20 percent, unlike 2019, when care was around 5 percent.

The president of the association pointed out that the people who engage in sex work in Mexico City went from 7,500, before the pandemic, to 15,200 today.

“40 percent of those who are had never engaged in sex work, but were fired from their jobs as waitresses, such as in clothing stores, from home,” he explained.

“It happened that they arrived and they did not know how to use a condom and even less how to convince the client to use it and they are the ones who are coming out with HIV,” he warned and criticized that the health care is poor.