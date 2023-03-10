On March 7, one day before the celebration of Women’s Day, a Honduran judge determined that Isaac Sandoval, accused of brutally beating his ex-partner, the Colombian Daniela Aldana Pinzonwill defend itself in freedom.

The event would have occurred after a discussion between the two after sharing a celebration in a central hotel in San Pedro Suladuring the night of February 18.

The hearing of the case, to which the model and also ‘tiktoker’ arrived in court in a wheelchair and with his face covered to testify against his attackerwas carried out last Tuesday, and in it the different testimonies of witnesses were heard.

Although the aggressor already had a history of domestic violence and he had even already been sentenced with social work for having beaten his girlfriend, the judge in the case, in a decision that has been widely criticized in the country, determined to consider the assault as “aggravated family abuse and reckless injuries”so that the perpetrator can defend himself in freedom.

Consequently, the Honduran Judiciary indicated that the petition led by the Prosecutor’s Office (in defense of the Colombian) of reclassify the crime of habitual abuse aggravated to violence against women, after the beating that the young woman receivedwas ruled out, after the judge reviewed the documentary and expert evidence and the versions of the witnesses, who were heard on March 2.

The judge, in the same way, decided to extend the substitute measures to appear every 15 days before the secretary of the judiciary prior to the biometric registration. Besides, the defendant was prohibited from leaving the country without the authorization of the competent judgego to the victim’s home or workplace, communicate with her or go to places where she is with her friends.

You will have to undergo several surgeries

Regarding the current state of health and her physical recovery, Aldana, consulted by the El Hilo program of Channel 5 of Honduras, shared some of the medical documents with which she confirms that she will have to undergoing several surgeries, in addition to undergoing various psychological treatments.

Through an audio that was broadcast on Twitter by the local media, The model asked the citizens of her country not to get involved in her and her partner’s problems anymore and respect private life, despite the fact that the crime has become relevant throughout the Honduran territory due to the magnitude of the aggression to which she was subjected.

In summary, the model requires a Maxillofacial CT, that is, a 2D X-ray showing the damage to your face; and a 3D reconstruction, a process that with the help of a computer will reproduce the physical characteristics (dimensions, volume and shape). One had already been ordered in advance. reconstruction of your teeth.

The controversial decision made by the judge was harshly criticized by groups and organizations, which recalled that most crimes against women in that country remain in total impunity and those that are prosecuted mostly end in injustice. They also emphasized the case of the Colombian, who after the beating she received in the middle of a public thoroughfare was on the verge of death and, after an extensive recovery, will have to undergo several facial and dental reconstruction surgeries, as corroborate medical examinations by specialists.

Meanwhile, Your assailant is free and charged with a misdemeanor to that of attempted murder, as he should have been prosecuted, according to explanations from leading Honduran jurists.

According to statistics from InSight Crime, a website specializing in organized violence and drug trafficking, Honduras is the second most violent country in Latin America, after Venezuela, and ranks first in Central America, followed by Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

The night of the beating



The 23-year-old Colombian woman was about to lose her life in an event that has caused a commotion not only in San Pedro Sula but also throughout the Honduran territory.

According to the authorities’ investigation, the brutal violent attack by the young university student was around midnight on Las Torres boulevardof that city.

According to witnesses, Daniela was with Isaac at a party at the renowned Mata Colonial hotel, where an argument began between the couple. Sandoval, it seems, he claimed his girlfriend in an apparent fit of jealousyand minutes later they both left the place to return to their residence.

During the journey, when they were passing through the Las Torres Boulevardin the northeast of the city, the Colombian, who is well known for her videos on social networks, was furiously attacked.

He young man would have hit and kicked his partner several times until leaving her unconscious on the pavement. Not enough with that, the attacker got into his car, backed up and tried to run over the colombian. Those images were recorded on one of the cameras in the sector.

Daniela was taken by her partner to the hospital in an unconscious state and with severe blows and fractures to her body.

The Colombian Daniela Aldana, in the company of Isaac Sandoval, her attacker. Photo: Taken from Instagram danielaaldana52

Subsequently, Sandoval himself appeared before the police to file a complaint against the victim, and stated that he had been the victim of an attack by his partner.

However, after knowing the facts and the videos recorded also by witnesses of the violent act, which later went viral on social networks, the police officers arrested Sandoval at the same police station.

Right there He was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of the crime of habitual family abuse, due to the aggressions that he had generated to his partner. According to information obtained in the records of the prosecuting entity, It was not the first time that Sandoval attacked his girlfriend.

Daniela Aldana is a young woman who is passionate about good food and beach sports, and often shares her life on social networks, which is why she has become a well-known and beloved public figure in Honduras, where she has lived for years. .

For now, the Preliminary hearing was scheduled for next May 15.

