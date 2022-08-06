Fresh from a good first season in Serie A, he arrives at Lazio, to establish himself at higher levels, but for now the fantasy does not see him among the best defenders in the league

Nicolò Casale leaves Verona to move to Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. The biancocelesti have spent seven million euros plus bonuses to win the promising central defensive.

The profile – Central package completely renovated in the Biancoceleste house. Alongside Romagnoli, in fact, there will be Nicolò Casale, a 1998 class defender with a good physical structure and extremely versatile since he can play both as a full-back on both lanes and as a defensive arm in a 3-man defense, a tactical deployment that is difficult to predict with Sarri at the guide of the biancocelesti. He also boasts good game reading speed and dynamism. With Romagnoli, therefore, he compensates and can form a tandem of fine workmanship. In the Gazzetta board of the next Fantasy Championship it is worth 19 credits. They surpass him in three: Lazzari (26), Acerbi (25) and Romagnoli (24). See also Hazard will undergo surgery again and could say goodbye to the rest of the season

The numbers – Casale is back from a great (first) season in Serie A with the Verona shirt: 36 games, 0 goals, 1 assist, 9 yellow cards with a Fantamedia just under enough (5.94). Before the exploit in the yellow and blue, the team in which he grew up in football (after all he was born in Negrar, a town in the province of Verona), he lived several seasons as a protagonist in Serie B with Empoli and Venice as well as in C with Sudtirol and Prato. In his career, among professionals, he boasts 130 appearances with a goal (in B) and 2 assists.

Why take it – Casale can find its dimension in an ambitious team like Lazio. In addition, the versatility can guarantee him a place as owner, more easily on the wings.

Why not take it – However, it remains an option to keep to complete the department and not as a first choice given the predisposition to the card (which can also stain a good grade) and the lack of propensity for heavy bonuses as demonstrated so far in his career. See also The race starts today: '' Gli Autogol '' present the Fantacampionato- Video Gazzetta.it

6 August – 12:20

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Casale #wild #card #Sarri #easy #card #bring #bonuses