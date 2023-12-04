Real Madrid lost another cash in Saturday’s match. Dani Carvajal retired at half-time with discomfort in his left leg, and the tests carried out this Monday morning determined that he is suffering from a soleus injury. The first estimates from the club’s medical services estimate around a month of absence. They believe that he may be ready to play in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, where Madrid plays the semifinal against Atlético on January 10.

The side’s mishap did not seem so serious at first. In the post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti did not show too much concern: “I think it’s an overload. Let’s evaluate it tomorrow [por el domingo]. It doesn’t seem like anything very serious,” she said.

Carvajal joins the other six injured on the Italian coach’s list, which still includes Courtois, Militão, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Vinicius and Arda Güler. Kepa and Modric were still unable to play against Granada, but everything indicates that they will be ready for Saturday’s game against Betis (4:15 p.m., Movistar). Bellingham and Brahim are not out, but they still have shoulder problems, the Englishman on the left and the Spanish on the right.

Carvajal’s injury occurred just four days after the full-back complained about the saturation of the calendar in the run-up to the Champions League match against Naples: “There are too many games. That there are so many injuries is no coincidence. I think a high percentage is due to the very demanding and tight schedules,” he said. “What cannot be is to squeeze the player, because in the end you don’t see the prime or the top of each player in the games, and the games drop in quality. That is a reality”.

Carvajal has played 1,870 minutes this season: 1,509 with Madrid between the League and the Champions League and 361 with the Spanish team in five qualifying matches for next summer’s Euro Cup in Germany. If the estimates of the club’s medical services are met, he will miss six games: four in the League (Betis, Villarreal, Alavés and Mallorca), one in the Champions League (Unión Berlin) and one in the Copa del Rey (rival yet to be determined).

