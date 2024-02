Monday, February 19, 2024, 00:41











Nearly two hundred bolilleras from Cartagena, Murcia, Alicante and Almería participated this Sunday in the XVI bolillo concentration organized by the Vértice Women's Association, from the San José Obrero neighborhood, in the La Cartuja celebration hall. In the association there are twelve bolilleras.