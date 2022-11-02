THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 18:03



Cartagena will once again have a leading role in

Gastronomic Region of Murcia, the event organized by LA VERDAD that will present the cuisine of the Autonomous Community from November 4 to 7 in the building attached to the Víctor Villegas de Murcia auditorium. The municipality will have a stand, set in Roman Cartagena, where those interested can discover the most traditional products of the area and the most avant-garde elaborations.

The Cartagena delegation for the 11th edition of the event was presented this Wednesday by Mayor Noelia Arroyo; the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín and the technical director of Murcia Gastronómica, Sergio Gallego. The act was also attended by the Delegate Councilor for Tourism, Cristina Pérez; the president of the Port, Yolanda Muñoz, as well as a representation of the establishments and suppliers that participate in the initiative.

The mayor pointed out that this is a great opportunity to “continue promoting our gastronomy and restaurants, highlighting their good work and their way of conquering citizens and visitors.” Arroyo stressed that Cartagena will have “a traditional offer, but that it has elements of innovation.” Along these lines, she recalled the City Council’s commitment to the hospitality sector, through initiatives such as the first agreement signed with Hostecar last October. “We set ourselves the goal of seeking excellence and quality, the professionalization of the sector and the creation of different events,” added the mayor.

Return to Roman Cartagena



The Cartagena stand will feature productions from Minuto 90, Morales, and Abacería del Rey. Outside this space, the Asians of José Díaz will also be present at the congress, as well as the proposals of La Mestiza, El Mosqui or Magoga, among others. Among the proposals that will be brought to the fair, those interested will be able to enjoy “classics such as malasombra, torrija or Asian, but also more innovative bets such as a gin and tonic with cockles, Andalusian-style whitebait or a nori seaweed casserole with tuna red and truffle”, recalled the deputy mayor.

In addition to the kitchen, attendees will be able to travel back in time thanks to a stand “in which Roman Cartagena is reborn to show a space with the Roman Theater as the protagonist,” explained Padín. In this way, visitors will be able to enjoy the dishes while contemplating “the grandeur of our most outstanding deposits through vinyl from the Theater itself and the forum,” he added.

For his part, the person in charge of the Gastronomic Region of Murcia, Sergio Gallego, highlighted the

wide variety of products of the municipality and insisted that “Cartagena has the opportunity to look at the Port in a definitive way, having gastronomy as the backbone for the city”. The initiative will serve to offer “a representation of the traditional cuisine of the Region and the latest innovations that have been added to our gastronomy,” explained Gallego. Thanks to the presence of different chefs with several Michelin stars, such as Oriol Castro, Andoni Luis Aduriz or Luis Valls, “the congress is already a benchmark in the southeast of Spain,” he said.

The event, which, as a novelty, will once again have its well-known ‘Tapas Street’ after the pandemic, will bring together thirty culinary professionals in their presentations and gastronomic experiences. Those interested will be able to enjoy Jumilla wine tastings, tastings with regional products or live cutting of a tuna of more than 200 kilos, among other proposals.