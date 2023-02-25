Holy Week in Cartagena lived on the first Saturday of Lent of 2023 another historic moment that was made to wait too long. With women occupying relevant positions in all areas of society for years, it was not until this Saturday that four women were for the first time absolute protagonists of the proclamation of the processions. At the presidential table on the main stage of the El Batel Auditorium, the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo; also the new and first president of the Brotherhood Board, Marién García Boj; the Nazarene Mayor of this year, Margarita García Segarra; and a town crier, Ana María Ros Serrano, the third in history.

All eyes were focused on the exaltation of the procession made by the butler of the Cult of the Brotherhood of the Risen One on an afternoon of raised curtains, emotions on the surface and overflowing Cartagena sentiment. «This coincidence -said Noelia Arroyo in her initial intervention- makes the central role of women in Holy Week in Cartagena much more visible and recognizable. Her contribution has always been essential, even when norms or customs limited their development as members. Today there is a more visible presence, but the recognition of the importance of women has always been great and is embodied in the figure of the Nazarene Mayor».

When the four brotherhoods have intensified the preparations for Holy Week, Ros starred in El Batel in a simple and very intimate eulogy of Holy Week. At times he spoke with his heart about aspects of the processions and feelings recognizable by everyone who has ever worn a Nazarene tunic or a penitent or pasasos costume.

The town crier cited her beginnings in Holy Week at the hands of her father. And she shared with the public the anecdote that since 2008 she has been wearing her Nazarene tunic every Easter Sunday. “This first year I am going to wear my father’s tunic, next year I will make a new one,” she told herself when she left the ranks of penitents of the Virgin of Beautiful Love, after being named vice president of the group. And there it continues, year after year, the immaculate skirt, faithful proof of love for her roots. “I feel like I’m paying homage to my father and that he’s holding my hand, just like when I was a child.”

union of processionists



The town crier referred to each of the brotherhoods and asked her brothers to continue together in the tradition. «We are all going to unite at the feet of our Mother, the Blessed Virgin of Charity, so that she protects us and allows us to show Cartagena and foreigners that our processional parades are like every year, a display of light, of flowers, of music, feeling, devotion, martiality and order, as our much loved Cartagena deserves. Because this year, 2023, is a very important year for our excellent Patron. And she remembered the upcoming centenary commemoration of her canonical coronation.

His words were interrupted on several occasions by the applause of the public and fragments of procession marches interpreted by the UM Cartagonova, directed by Jaime Belda.

Ros highlighted the religious nature of the processions and all that they represent: “Because if we feel from the bottom of our hearts what we are putting on the street, we are doing a true visual catechesis for believers.”

Using a formula already habitual in the proclamations, he reviewed the processions but adding some allusive verses as an original feature. The town crier writes poetry and is fond of the theater. For 18 years she was part of the cast of actors of the Lavatorio de Pilatos. Representing the Praetorian drama she met her husband. “Thank you, Domingo, because if I had not always had your support, understanding and accompaniment, in my passion for Holy Week, I probably would not be here right now doing this proclamation.”

The town crier concluded the extensive tour of each of the mysteries, passages and images that make up the processions in the most important event of the week and that gives it meaning: the resurrection of Jesus. And she proclaimed salutes to the Virgin of Beautiful Love, “Lady of the Risen One”, “Queen of the most glorious day” and “Mother of the beloved son”. In conclusion, Ana María Ros Serrano stated that Cartagena “does not only live its Holy Week. For me Cartagena is Holy Week ».

The proclamation was attended by brothers and representatives of the four brotherhoods. Also the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras; that of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo; the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes; as well as the chief admiral of Maritime Action, Alfonso Delgado Moreno.