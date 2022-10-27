The Cartagena Anabel Díaz managed to become the general director of Uber for Europe, the Middle East and Africa when she had only been in the American company for a year. A leadership that has led her to join the Forbes list of the 100 most influential women in Spain. The Region reappears in the prestigious magazine after Carlos Alcaraz broke out as one of the 10 highest paid tennis players of the year and the story ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’ told in LA TRUTH was chosen as one of the best podcasts of the year .

Forbes has highlighted his rapid rise and his work for diversity and inclusion for culture. Anabel Díaz arrived in Amsterdam in 2019 to lead the Central Operations team and just a year later she was running the entire company. She now, she is CEO of Uber in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He studied Computer Engineering at the University of Murcia and took his first steps in the plastics manufacturing company General Electric Plastics (GEP) and the multinational Sabic from Cartagena, where he developed a successful two-decade career in logistics operations and commercial management. During his time at GEO he designed, built and commissioned the Lexan II plant in La Aljorra. It was in 2012 that he left his homeland for the Netherlands, where he took care of a larger human team and expanded his leadership.

The leader has more than 20 years of regional and global experience, which since her professional beginnings has been related to logistics, digitization, innovation and transport. Currently, Anabel Díaz is also an executive sponsor of the Women at Uber group, dedicated to the personal development of female Uber employees. Through this project, actions are created where women have a relevant role.