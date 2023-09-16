The fact that his name is Pisani and he makes his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia with the 911 GT3 Cup branded Centro Porsche Firenze is just a coincidence, because Eugenio Pisani is actually a new face coming from Ravenna.

Thirty-one years old, the driver who agreed with the Ghinzani Arco team for this debut divides his time between Egypt, where he works for a large Italian company, and… motor racing when he returns (experiences in the GT Cup of the Tricolore GT and in the European GT Cup Open driving, but also with his own team, SP Racing, effectively the continuation of the “old” Siliprandi Racing of Suzzara).

In the fourth round of the season, underway in Monza, Pisani is also bringing to the track a very special livery from the Centro Porsche Firenze, which features a historical map of Florence itself on the sinuous curves of the 911 GT3 Cup: “I had been hoping to make my debut in Porsche’s Italian single-make series for a long time – said the Ghinzani Arco team driver –, this weekend the main perspective is more than anything else to learn, also because I return to compete without using the ABS system during braking after six years. The last time was in the Italian GT, plus with the 997 model, therefore a car two generations older. So something very different”.

Although Pisani had carried out a small test, a session of 10 laps in Cremona two years ago with Dinamic, “but it wasn’t in the future”, points out. Then he raises: “In any case, I would like to enter the Carrera Cup Italia permanently and in fact I am also trying to work on it with a view to 2024”.

In the meantime there is the present, Monza, precisely: a start to work on the brakes in yesterday’s free practice, which took place “insecurity”as Pisani himself underlines: “Very happy with the setup and the car, the points are something achievable, honestly”.

Although in the two races, between today and tomorrow, he will start from the 14th row on the starting grid, the result of the qualifying sessions carried out in the morning, which the man from Ravenna commented as follows: “I’m happy and dissatisfied, because I know where I have the margin to get into the 15th, between P13 and P17 let’s say. I had some problems because not seeing the times on the dashboard and having problems even with the radio, I actually lapped at the blind and it influenced me. But I’m getting familiar with the brakes, which wasn’t a given, I actually think we can have fun in the race, let’s see. I’m still happy, as a first experience, used to the ‘991’, it’s already good. The problem, from what I see in the telemetry, is the braking, which in one day becomes difficult to completely fix, but we have already taken two seconds off compared to free practice and now in the race we’ll try to take off another.”.