The Perpignan Photojournalism Festival presents 24 samples of the best photojournalists in the world. One of them captured the crisis in the Darién region and was awarded the Humanitarian Golden Visa Award from the International Committee of the Red Cross. The revolts in Iran or the situation of elephants in Asia are other themes at the festival. We take a tour of the busy nighttime photography projections in Perpignan.

Every year the best photojournalists on the planet meet in Perpignan, in the south of France, a city that founded the ‘Visa pour I’mage’ Festival 35 years ago, a world reference for press photography. This year there are 24 free exhibitions on major events or urgent situations in the world. One of these exhibitions focuses on one of the most pressing humanitarian dramas in Latin America.

The Colombian photographer Federico Ríos Escobar is the author of the series ‘The path of the last opportunity’, a work together with hundreds of people who cross from Colombia to Panama through the Darién Gap jungle. This work was honored in Perpignan with the Humanitarian Golden Visa award given each year to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The photographic testimony of the Iranians

For the first time, “Visa pour l’image” presents an exhibition composed almost entirely of anonymous images. These are the photographic and video testimonies that Iranians took during the massive protests that have shaken the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, in September 2022. Two journalists from the French evening newspaper Le Monde, Marie Sumalla and Ghazal Golshiri, collected and authenticated thousands of images, and composed this story of struggle, in one of the most secretive countries on the planet.

Humans and elephants of Asia

The “Visa pour l’image” Festival echoes every year the climate emergency and the need to protect the planet, with numerous exhibitions on nature and the animal world. This year the delicate coexistence between humans and Asian elephants is exposed to the public in Perpignan.

In many countries on the continent the elephant is a revered animal, which participates in sacred rites. But rapid growth in countries like India is causing tensions between humans and pachyderms. This is what the photo report by South African Brent Stirton highlights.

Night screenings in Perpignan

In addition to free exhibitions to the public, the “Visa pour l’image” Festival presents its very popular nighttime photographic projections every night. An appointment with current events on the planet, finally presented outdoors and in the Campo Santo, a medieval cloister, one of the most beautiful buildings in the city of Perpignan.