We dedicate this edition of Carrusel de las Artes to the figures who will leave their mark in the year ahead. We will also meet the contortionist dancer Arthur Cadre and the singer of Haitian origin Melissa Laveaux. And in the French cinema premieres a drama and a comedy: 'La tête froide' and 'Like a prince'.

The year 2024 will be full of cultural activities and commemorations in France. The most famous of the pharaohs, Tutankhamun, will reveal all his secrets in an immersive exhibition. Paris will host this exhibition with more than 1,000 pieces from Egypt, which explain how the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb by Howard Carter in 1922 was possible.

One day 150 years ago, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas and a woman, Berthe Morisot, organized the first Impressionist exhibition. They thus created a new artistic movement famous throughout the world. The Orsay Museum will remember this anniversary with the exhibition 'Paris 1874, Inventing Impressionism'.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games, a century after the first modern Olympics promoted by Baron Pierre de Coubertin. All the museums and monuments of the French capital are preparing to receive athletes and tourists from around the world. Especially the Louvre Museum and its extraordinary collection of ancient Greek art.

France will honor the memory of the late singer Charles Aznavour in 2024, when it will be 100 years since his birth. There will be a national commemoration and concerts throughout the country in tribute to who was one of the ambassadors of French song.

An artist with extreme flexibility

The Frenchman Arthur Cadre has created choreographies that mix 'break dancing' and contortionism, which have led him to travel and dance around the world.

“When I was little I saw 'break dancing' videos on television. I wanted to do the same, so I started dancing alone in my room. Then I took classes to learn the basics and participated in national and international break dancing competitions. I loved it because there was a certain freedom and a certain creativity. There is room in break dancing to show who you are and highlight your personality on stage,” Cadre told Carrusel de las Artes.

Arthur Cadre is capable of bending in all directions and creating impossible figures. His movements have impressed stars like Jennifer Lopez and have become a phenomenon on YouTube. The public nicknamed his style “Yoga Break Dance.”

A drama and a comedy with a social background

'La tête froide' (Cold Head), a film between social history, drama and thriller, arrives in cinemas. In the middle of winter in the Alps, Marie supplements her meager salary as a waitress by selling smuggled cigarettes on the border between France and Italy. One day she meets Souleymane, a young African willing to do anything to meet her sister. Marie then goes from illegally selling cigarettes to being a coyote, without knowing very well what awaits her.

Another Souleymane, but in the comedy register, is the protagonist of 'Like a Prince'. This Souleyman is 27 years old and is a boxing champion in full preparation for the Olympics. OO. His dreams are ruined after a fight in a bar that leads him to do 400 hours of work of general interest at the touristic Chambord Palace.

The Creole in his skin and in his songs

In our cultural chronicle, a singer is originally from Canada, but with Haitian roots and who sings in English, French and Creole. Melissa Laveaux is an activist for several causes: feminism, ecology, equality, Francophonie.

She is originally from Canada, lives in France and also has Haitian blood. Three countries where she speaks French, and she sings in French, English and Creole. We met her at the Saintes festival, the French Canadian festival.