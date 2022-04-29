In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we unveil the secrets of ancient Peru through an unprecedented exhibition on Machu Picchu in Paris, which brings together pieces with more than 3,000 years of history. We will also go to the Parisian Louvre Museum to discover three Egyptian wonders that are sheltered there. On the other hand, we will discover ‘Clara Sola’, a Costa Rican film that reaches French theaters as well as we will tell you about the sunny and humorous music of the producer and DJ Myd.

For the first time in history, artistic pieces from the pre-Inca and Inca civilizations have left Peru to be admired in the French capital. ‘Machu Picchu and the treasures of ancient Peru’ at the City of Architecture in Paris, is an immersive exhibition that brings together almost 200 objects, some of which are more than 3,000 years old, as well as an impressive virtual reality experience.

The Incas learned from the civilizations that preceded them, they adopted their worldview and beliefs in three worlds: the superior one, of the dead and that of men.

In Paris you can admire sumptuous jewels of a great gold and silver invoice, considered sacred metals for the inhabitants of pre-Columbian Peru.

Egyptian Wonders at the Louvre

The well-known Parisian Louvre museum houses one of the most prestigious collections on Egypt in the world. Monuments, sarcophagi and objects of daily life occupy two floors of the Parisian museum.

6,000 works span five millennia of pharaonic history. The Louvre preserves the chapel of the tomb of Ajetothep, offered to France by Egypt at the beginning of the 20th century, and which is covered with frescoes on life on the edge of the Nile.

It also houses a mummy of several millennia. “This mummy shows, for example, the extremely meticulous bandaging that was carried out in a mummification,” explains the director of the museum’s Egyptology department.

‘Clara Sola’, a story of female emancipation

For its premiere on French screens, ‘Clara Sola’ is a fiction full of magical realism that transports us to the mountains of Costa Rica. Carrusel de las Artes spoke with the director and the protagonist, Nathalie Álvarez Mesén and Wendy Chinchilla Araya, during its premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.





Myd, the eccentric French DJ

In our musical chronicle, Natalia Olivares went to meet Myd, producer and electro-humorous DJ, who has conquered France with his extravagance and his cheerful and catchy songs.



