Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), launched this Monday (2), in Rio de Janeiro, the book Right of/for allwhich reflects on the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In the recent context of attacks on democracy in the country, the minister argues that knowledge about the laws and the historical process of achieving them is an important step against civilizational setbacks.

“All writings and words that make people think a little about what freedom, equality and dignity mean can lead to resistance against all forms of non-democracy, autocracy and dictatorship. We need these foundations to avoid repeating the setback in the civilizing process of conquering rights,” said the minister, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

The work was officially launched in a ceremony at the Brazilian Academy of Letters. Before that, Cármen Lúcia, also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), participated in the recordings of the program Letters Trailfrom the TV Brazilat BiblioMaison, the library of the Consulate General of France in Rio de Janeiro. The program, hosted by Eliana Alves Cruz, will air on Wednesday next week (11).

Each of the 30 articles in the book is illustrated with works by the artist Candido Portinari. There is a history of the creation of the United Nations (UN) and the paths that led to the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in December 1948. The minister talks about the repercussions of the document, how it influenced and unfolded in other treaties, and advocates constant consultation and observation of the articles so that rights are guaranteed.

“I hope that all people who are concerned about human rights can see, through Portinari’s images, a source of beauty and reflection on these rights. I hope that they read and enjoy thinking about human rights, and experiencing what the rights guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution actually mean in people’s lives,” said the minister.