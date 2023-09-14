Thursday, September 14, 2023, 3:46 p.m.



The new Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen María Conesa, recognized this Thursday in her first statements to journalists that “the Jubilee Year 2024 of Caravaca de la Cruz will be a showcase for the Region of Murcia worldwide.”

The journalist assured that “the combination of culture, religion and tourism will bring many visitors from other communities and countries, so it will be necessary to give businessmen and workers in these sectors all the facilities to continue growing.”

Likewise, he said that culture “unites us all through sharing experiences, discovering new knowledge and fostering pride in belonging to the Region of Murcia, as do many artists who carry the name of the Community around the world.”

Likewise, he also valued the role of elite Murcia athletes such as the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, the runner Mohamed Katir or the soccer player Eva Navarro, since they are “the best ambassadors that the Region of Murcia can have.”