Carlos Villagran has made it official that he will never be Quico again, his remembered character in “El Chavo del 8”. The Mexican actor, who is currently 78 years old, announced his final goodbye to the unforgettable son of Doña Florinda, who captivated the world with his peculiar cheeks and his funny occurrences in the television series created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños more than five years ago. decades and that to this day continues to give smiles to his faithful followers.

Why did Carlos Villagrán retire?

Is about a decision based on age and personal wishes de Villagrán, who has given life to the character for many years on television and later in the circus.

Carlos Villagrán has been Quico for more than 50 years since he debuted on the program “El chavo del 8” and his subsequent shows at the circus. Photo: Wikipedia

“The time has come to say goodbye to people, goodbye to everyone,” said the actor on the “Today” program when asked about his retirement. Of course, Carlos does not plan to leave so suddenly, because to say goodbye he has planned his last shows.

“It is the goodbye tour because of the age I am and also have the opportunity to fend for myself”, commented. “I don’t know Europe and I would like to take a trip there with my wife”, added.

Carlos Villagrán does not use any object on his cheeks to play Quico, since he has an infallible trick to characterize his character as “El Chavo del 8”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

His last tour as Quico will be around the United States and will visit places like Arizona, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more.

Where can you see “El Chavo del 8”?

At the moment, there is no streaming platform that has “El Chavo del 8” in its catalog, but some television channels still broadcast the program, such as América TV in Peru.