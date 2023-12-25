The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, will meet at the same time with the presidents of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, both from the PP, in the first quarter of 2024. Later he also plans to do so with the popular Jorge Azcón, president of Aragón, and with the Balearic president, Marga Prohens. However, Mazón has ruled out a meeting with the president, Pere Aragonés, despite it being a neighboring autonomy, because, as he said, “he has little in common with him.”

In the three-way meeting with the representatives of the Murcians and the Andalusians, issues common to the three territories will be addressed. A meeting that, according to him, is a priority. With Aragón he wants to talk about logistical issues and with the Balearic president about tourism issues. This was explained by the president of the Generalitat Valenciana in an interview with Cadena SER in which he also announced that, like other presidents have done, he will demand in writing from the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the convening of a conference of regional presidents to address the bases of the reform of the regional financing system.

Regarding the regional budget, Carlos Mazón has denied having made an “upward” budget or that he is putting pressure on the Government by refusing to rectify the accounts prepared with a forecast of the deficit limit of 0.3% instead of 0.1%. provided by the Government. The popular leader has once again pointed out the Sánchez Executive for not having previously provided the data on State transfers and has stated that the Valencian Community and Murcia should be allowed this differentiated deficit because they are the worst financed. In any case, both in the State transfers and in the deficit, he hopes, as he has stated, that the corresponding adjustments will be agreed upon in the technical meetings between the Ministry and the Ministry of Finance.

The president of the Generalitat has also been questioned for his agreement with Vox, the first of those reached in the autonomous communities that held elections in May. In the interview it was explained how some voices in his party attributed the short result obtained by Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the July general elections to the pact express that he closed with Vox to govern. According to the also president of the Valencian Popular Party, “he is not aware” that Genoa thinks this and has assured that if Feijóo did not obtain a sufficient majority to govern it was due to “various circumstances” and that in any case the Valencian PP contributed to the electoral victory. of the popular ones since the results obtained in the regional elections in May were improved.

Furthermore, regarding his Government partners, he has summarized with “they own their own words” the controversies carried out by Vox, such as calling the PSOE a coup party, asking that books on diversity and sexuality be removed from the children's section of libraries, or linking the Maghreb population with group rapes. Mazón has said that none of these statements have given him a headache. “The headaches,” he stated, “are caused by issues such as unreported invoices, hit-or-miss contracts, or the administrative traps that, he says, he encountered when he arrived at the Generalitat.”

Mazón has also referred to the opposition parties in the Valencian Community, PSPV and Compromís, and has stated that he will wait for the PSPV to finish its internal renewal process to undertake the negotiation of the renewal of statutory institutions such as the Consell Jurídic Consultiu , the Sindicatura de Comptes or the Consell Valencià de Cultura. As he has stated, he hopes to negotiate with a socialist leadership “that has the greatest possible representation.”