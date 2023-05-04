Behind the coronation stands a huge business with the sale of the most diverse souvenirs that will generate revenues of more than 278 million euros

Among the mementos of the coronation of Carlos III there are leather bags, cups, candles, tea, masks with the face of the monarch or socks.

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5:58 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

It is no coincidence that the British crown is known as ‘The firm’ (the company) because, whether involved in controversy or with a background celebration, such as the one on Saturday May 6, the institution moves enormous amounts of money to your surroundings. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



