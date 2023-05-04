Behind the coronation stands a huge business with the sale of the most diverse souvenirs that will generate revenues of more than 278 million euros
Thursday, May 4, 2023, 5:58 p.m.
It is no coincidence that the British crown is known as ‘The firm’ (the company) because, whether involved in controversy or with a background celebration, such as the one on Saturday May 6, the institution moves enormous amounts of money to your surroundings. …
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#Carlos #III #king #merchandising #magnets #cookies #key #rings #masks #socks..
Leave a Reply