The great game between Deportivo Pereira and Junior de Barranquilla ended in the middle of a huge controversy. The referee Andrés Rojas, after reviewing the play on the VAR, ruled as valid a goal by Steven Rodríguez in the 90+6 minute that meant the tie for the Colombian champion.

The play was born from a shot from outside the area. Carlos Bacca, who was ahead and in the sight of goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo, crouched down to let the ball pass. The goalkeeper rebounded and Rodríguez ended up putting the ball in the goal.

The controversial play in Deportivo Pereira-Junior. Carlos Bacca is clearly offside and tries to head the ball. For me it interferes with the goalkeeper's vision. pic.twitter.com/Fx9bkh0tzN — Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) February 26, 2024

The game ended 3-3 and the goal prevented Pereira, who had a great game, from remaining the sole leader of the League: now they are equal in points with Tolima and Equidad, but the goal difference leaves the vinotinto and oro in the lead .

The controversial play in Deportivo Pereira-Junior. Carlos Bacca is clearly offside and tries to head the ball. For me it interferes with the goalkeeper's vision. pic.twitter.com/Fx9bkh0tzN — Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) February 26, 2024

Carlos Darwin Quintero's annoyance with the referee and the VAR

Carlos Darwin Quintero, scorer of two goals and great figure of the game for Pereira, did not hide his indignation with what Rojas and the VAR did, led by Keiner Jiménez and Javier Patiño.

“Everyone already saw what happened, when you do such a good job and they damage it in that way… We already had the three points in the bag,” Quintero declared to Win Sports. “As I told the referee, sometimes they whistle, sometimes they don't. They have disallowed several goals like that and they give that one. The truth is, I am outraged,” he added.

See also The amount that America asks for Federico Viñas from Cruz Azul “The referee tells me that the goalkeeper could have done more. He has the tool to correct and he doesn't.”

Quintero not only complained about the third goal, but also about the one scored by Didier Moreno, in which he claims that there was a previous handball. “You are left angry, they take away three points that you already had in your pocket. I have had goals disallowed for handball, here there was a handball and they scored the goal,” he declared.

The Pereira figure also revealed the conversation he had about the last goal of the game with Andrés Rojas. “The referee tells me that the goalkeeper could have done more. He has the tool to correct and he doesn't do it. If the rival team turns you around in a good way, you are calm, but when this happens, you are outraged,” Quintero concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports news