Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) announced the launch of a book he wrote about the “introduction” of his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on social media. The work is called “Social networks and Jair Bolsonaro – Beginning of everything” and costs R$ 54.90, being available only in digital format.

According to the councilor, the work tells how the experience of the two using digital platforms was and what would be its importance for politics. In the 2018 presidential elections, in which Bolsonaro was elected president after beating Finance Minister Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round, Carlos participated in a campaign that exploited social media to leverage his father’s name, which managed to reach the Palace Planalto even with eight seconds of radio and television time.

“Dive deep into the personal story, revealing the details that connect Jair Bolsonaro to social media in his early career. An engaging journey that unveils the lesser-known aspects that shaped the unique path he took”, says the description of the digital book released by the councilor.

Launch had criticism and request for autographs

When announcing the launch of the book on social networks, internet users criticized the councilor for having launched the work at a time when the former president is the target of an operation by the Federal Police (PF) that investigates an illegal sale of jewelry destined for the Presidency of the Republic. On the other hand, supporters of the former president have teased the councilor, making positive reviews about the work and asking for autographs for Bolsonaro’s son.

“I bought 2 copies, one for me and the other to give as a gift to a friend. I hope I get a chance for you to autograph it for me, as I printed it and bound it. Congratulations and success”, said a follower.