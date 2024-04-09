The decision of the Spanish tennis player fell like a bucket of cold water this Tuesday Carlos Alcaraz not to take part in the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters.

“I've been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injury to the pronator teres in my right arm, but it wasn't possible and I can't play! 🥲 I really wanted to play… See you next year “, said the Spanish tennis player on social networks.

to wait

“Alcaraz won the penultimate Masters 1,000 of this season, in Indian Wells, and lost in the quarterfinals of the next one, in Miami, against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. This result and the victory of the Italian Jannik Sinner They placed the transalpine at number two in the world, to the detriment of Alcaraz,” said the EFE agency.

He had already been seen with some discomfort in training. “The ATP No. 3 warmed up in the gym, especially with stretches, before jumping onto the training court at 12:15 local time under a radiant sun. Like the day before, his coach Juan Pablo Ferrero threw some balls at him, without carry out any rallies,” stated EFE.

Alcaraz, 20 years old, did not seem to have problems with the backhand, but he did have problems with the forehand and the few times he hit the ball with his drive he limited himself to executing it “cut”, without power.

This Tuesday everything was consummated after the message of his retirement from Monte Carlo. Now, to wait for the recovery to see him in the Roland Garros.