Rome – Carlo Tavecchio died at the age of 79former president of the Football Federation and current number 1 of the Lombardy regional committee of the National Amateur League.

The last public release two weeks ago on the occasion of the assembly of the Lnd Lombardia, then some pulmonary problems and the sudden worsening of the conditions that led him to hospitalization in a Brianza hospital last Wednesday.

Death occurred in the night. Tavecchio was president of the Italian Football Federation from August 2014 to November 2017.