The Energy Institute indicated in the study, which was conducted in cooperation with the two consulting firms, “KPMG” and “Kearney”, that “the global consumption of primary energy (which is available naturally without subjecting it to conversion) increased by about 1 percent in 2022, which is This represents an increase of approximately 3% compared to pre-Covid levels.

Fossil fuels accounted for 82 percent of the total energy consumed, despite the growth of renewable energy sources, according to the study, which is prepared annually.

Carbon dioxide emissions from energy use, industrial processes, gas flaring and methane production increased by 0.8 percent last year and reached “new records,” according to the study.

In 2022, renewable energy sources benefited from “the largest increase in the capacity to produce solar energy and wind energy,” to achieve together “a record share of 12 percent of the electricity generation process.”

In terms of transportation, fuel demand continued to recover during 2022, compared to the post-Covid level, with the exception of China, which is the second largest oil consumer in the world, as the “zero Covid” policy greatly hindered population movement.

“In 2022, we will see some of the worst impacts from climate change, with devastating floods affecting millions of people in Pakistan, and record temperatures in Europe and North America,” said Energy Institute President Juliet Davenport. in the field of energy.”

She added, “Despite the strong growth in electricity generation from wind and solar energy, greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector have risen again.”

And she continued, “The situation is still going contrary to the commitments imposed by the Paris Agreement” aimed at limiting climate warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial rates.

The report called for “urgent action” to rectify the situation.