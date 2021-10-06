The veteran actor William Shatner, 90 years old and protagonist of the film and television sagas ‘Star Trek’, will travel to space next week and will do so without his famous ship Enterprise. The former Captain James Tiberius Kirk will participate in the filming of the first movie filmed in space and which will be called ‘The Challenge’.

The former Captain Kirk will travel to space aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin ship to dock at one of the ports of the International Space Station (ISS). There they are already filming scenes for the film directed by Russian Klim Shipenko with actress Yuliya Peresild, 37 years old. Shipenko began filming even before the team arrived aboard the ISS, during the docking of the Soyuz spacecraft that took them into space last Tuesday. The return of both to Earth is scheduled for October 18.

For the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the film will have to restore the prestige lost by its corruption scandals, its numerous breakdowns and the loss of the lucrative monopoly of manned flights to the ISS, with the irruption of Elon Musk’s Space X company.

It is about “beating NASA and Space X,” and “diverting attention from (their) problems,” political scientist Konstantin Kalashev told AFP.