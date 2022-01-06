A brace from Caprari in the second half gives Hellas a return to success and extinguishes the enthusiasm of Spezia after the success in Naples. At the peak he ends 2-1 for Verona, on the field with a special green jersey for the 1,000 matches in Serie A and ten fewer men due to Covid (but only two owners). The guests start well immediately, becoming dangerous several times in the opponent area (Simeone, Lazovic, Lasagna, Ceccherini), then the Spezia grows which scares Pandur with the conclusion of Reca. The best chance of the first 45 minutes comes in the 33rd minute with Lazovic hitting the inside crossbar. The goal arrives in the 59th minute with Caprari completing a good action launched by Lasagna with the help of Simeone. La Spezia reacts with the graft of Verde who in the 67th minute forces Pandur to reach out to remove the ball from under the crossbar. But three minutes later the doubling arrives, again with Caprari, with a delightful and unstoppable left winger. The reaction of the hosts bears the signature of Erlic, who first forces the Hellas goalkeeper to a miracle, then on the corner born from that action, he heads the 1-2 goal. La Spezia, however, remains in ten for the red headed to Agudelo, who entered with a very high leg on Depaoli. There is no time to recover, Tudor smiles, Thiago Motta comes out shaking his head.