After three decades of success, Hideaki Itsuno, the famous director of iconic series such as Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma, has announced that he is leaving Capcom, the Japanese publisher of the works he created. Itsuno, who joined Capcom back in 1994, has left an indelible mark on the company’s history by directing titles that have enthralled millions of players around the world. Among his most famous works are Star Gladiator, Rival Schools: United by Fate, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Project Justice, Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower, One Piece Mansion, Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Auto Modellista, and of course the Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma series.

His announcement, shared on social media, surprised many fans, but also sparked great curiosity about the future of the talented director. Itsuno has in fact declared that starting in September he will begin work on a new game in a new environment, with the goal of “creating fun and memorable experiences” that can even surpass his past successes. In his farewell message, Itsuno thanked fans for their constant support over the years and expressed his hope that they will continue to enjoy Capcom’s games and characters.