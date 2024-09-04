A playable prototype of a Cancelled game for PlayStation 2 and Xbox was found and shared online. This is The Last Job and the recovery was handled by Frank Gaskin of Games That Weren’t which does its best to research materials on games that never made it to the market and explain their history.

The prototype

The Last Job, also known as The Heist, It was a project of the now defunct Acclaimin development at its Cheltenham studios. When Acclaim went bankrupt, ending development, it was 40% complete.

About 40 people worked on The Last Job for a year. It was shown behind closed doors at E3 2004so much so that there were even articles written about it. Planned for PS2 and Xbox, it would have seen players take control of four criminals, each with their own special abilities. Acclaim had also apparently brought in former SAS John McAleese for team-building purposes, that is, to teach the development team how special forces units think and act during operations.

The playable build was provided by one of the level designers and is one of the last builds produced of the PlayStation 2 version before it was cancelled. By playing it you can try the Old Bank area and discover part of the story. There is also a debug menu that gives access to other areas, such as a motel, a shipyard and a mansion.

Of course, the build is full of bugs. It’s normal since the game was still a work in progress. Games That Weren’t will publish an article with more details on the game’s development in the future, which in the meantime he made it downloadableTo play the prototype you need a modified PlayStation 2 or you can use an emulator.